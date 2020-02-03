Ogun ready to accommodate overflow from Lagos ―Gov Abiodun

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that the State is ready to absorb all the shock that its proximity to Lagos brings.

According to him, there are advantages and disadvantages of being an overflow to Lagos State, assuring that the state had laid a plan of actions and mechanisms that would ensure that “as people begin to migrate from Lagos to Ogun, to either live, work or play, the state is ready to give them quality education, quality health care, transportation, clean water and clean power.”

The Governor disclosed this in an interview on a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Radio programme, Focus on Africa.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin and made available to newsmen in Abiodun, the Ogun State capital.

He said Abiodun lauded the decision of the United Kingdom Government to identify the state as one of the beneficiaries of Eighty…