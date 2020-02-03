Why there is a need for a Forensic investigation for fire incidents

By Avril Eyewu-Edero

In the last few months, there have been several market fire incidents in Nigeria. Popular among them are the Onitsha fire incident in October 2019, the Balogun fire market in November 2019, Ekiosa market fire in Benin in December 2019, Kara cattle market fire in January 2020, Ogbete Main Market Enugu fire in January 2020, Akesan market fire in Oyo state in January 2019, the Amu market fire in Lagos in January 2020 and the most recent is the Balogun market fire on the 29th of January 2020.

What has been more alarming is the quick intervals between these fires, it sure gets the average forensic investigator thinking.

Fire is a serious incident as it could result in loss of lives and properties, as experienced in all the above fire incidents.

The simple question an average person or an expert would ask will be centered around what led to these fire incidents. Could it be an arson (deliberate) or an accident or negligence? Who is responsible or…