Buhari has driven Boko Harm terrorists to North East fringes — ACF

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—Despite intermittent attacks on soft targets, the Arewa Consultative Forum,ACF, has praised President Muhammadu BUhari for consigning Boko Haram terrorists to the fringes of the North East.

Secretary General of the Northern group, Anthony Sani, made the position of the group in a statement issued yesterday.

Sani said: “The activities of Boko Haram have been consigned to fringes of North East as against in the past when the attacks were ubiquitous across the North and fears almost overwhelmed northerners. It is the progress which retuned relatively normal life in most parts of the North that earned the government re-election in 2019.

“But as soon as the government was inaugurated for the second term, there was upsurge of insecurity posed by kidnappers, armed robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, clashes between herders and farmers, cultism and mutual killings.

“Regrettably, instead of coming together to unleash their…