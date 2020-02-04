Buhari, I, security chiefs, others in government are handling security well

By Nwafor Sunday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari, himself, security chiefs and those in government are doing everything within their powers to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

He said that security is being handled well by President Buhari and noted that personnel’s are recruited into the army and resources are being provided for them to fight Boko Haram, Bandits, Kidnappers and other groups threatening the peace of the country.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by his media aide, Laolu Akande, TheCable quoted Osinbajo to have said that the federal government would recruit more troops and officers to increase the personnel of security agencies so as to curb security threats in the country.

His words, “We are doing everything that needs to be done. We are handling security well, and as you know, we are deploying military personnel in diverse fields, to…