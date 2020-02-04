CMA President calls for full implementation of National Health Act

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has called on the Federal Government and stakeholders in the health sector to play their respective roles in the full implementation of the National Health Act, NHA, for the good of all.

Enabulele made the in call a keynote address themed: ‘’ Implementation of The National Health Act: The Bedrock for Improving the Nigerian Health Sector’’, during the opening ceremony of the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, in Abuja.

Acknowledging the efforts of non-state actors, the 8th National Assembly, and the Federal Government, that ensured the allocation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund in the 2018 Appropriation Act as well as its subsequent disbursement, Enabulele, however, stated that there were still many other significant provisions of the National Health Act yet to be given concrete expression.

“These include the…