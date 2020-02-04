Elon Musk’s fortune balloons by $13 billion amid Tesla stock boom

Elon Musk is charging up his fortune. The Tesla chief’s net worth has grown more than any other billionaire’s so far this year amid a massive stock boom for his electric-car company.

Musk added $4.7 billion to his fortune on Monday, when Tesla’s share price surged nearly 20 percent to close at a new high of $780, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. His wealth has ballooned by a total of $13.5 billion, or 48.9 percent, since the start of the year — an increase larger than anyone else on Bloomberg’s list of the world’s richest people.

The recent gains gave 48-year-old Musk a net worth of $41 billion as of Monday, making him the 22nd-richest person on Bloomberg’s list. He ranks just above Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie and luxury-goods magnate Francois Pinault, who have fortunes of $39.9 billion and $39.8 billion, respectively.

Tesla’s share price has jumped more than 83 percent since the start of the year, fueled in part by…