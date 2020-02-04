Madonna varsity 7 to regain freedom one year after

By Vincent Ujumadu

AFTER one year of court battle, the six students of Madonna University, Okija in Anambra State and one of their lecturers are set to regain their freedom following an understanding reached with authorities of the university.

The embattled Madonna 7 were arrested in January 2019 from various locations in the country and detained in prison custody in Awka and Onitsha till July 2019 over alleged unfavourable remarks against the university.

They were later charged to court and the matter has been on at the Federal High Court, Awka.

As the case went on, it was gathered that some of the parents of the students apologised to the founder of the university, Rev. Father Emmanuel Ede as demanded by the prosecution counsel, Mr. Arthur Obi-Okafor, SAN.

READ ALSO: Universities are last channel for value formation, national development — Egbokhare

At the resumed hearing of the case, yesterday, in Awka, the court was informed that all the seven defendants had reached…