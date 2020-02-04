MURIC, CAN tango over attempted bombing of Kaduna church

As CAN blames Police for stoking controversy over suspect’s identity

By Luminous Jannamike

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, yesterday mocked the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, over the attempted bombing of church in Kaduna State by a man identified as a Christian on a day church leaders led prayer walk against killings and bloodshed in the country.

Kaduna State Police Command had announced the arrest of one Nathaniel Samuel as the suspect, adding that he was apprehended inside church located at Sabon Tasha in Chukun Local Government Area of the state with a bag containing items suspected to be Improvised Explosive Devices, IED.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC described the coincidence of Samuel’s arrest on the day of CAN’s prayer walk as divine; saying it gave the impression that the rally itself was a ruse.

The statement read: “Samuel’s arrest is the outcome of our prayers for Allah to expose all those who are…