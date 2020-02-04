No to pay-rise for political officeholders

WE join other conscientious Nigerians and groups who have risen against any notion of a pay package increase for political officeholders. There is absolutely nothing to justify such a move.

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Mr. Elias Mbam, drew the ire of human rights and social advocacy groups such as the Social and Economic Rights Advocacy Project, SERAP; Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC; YIAGA Africa; Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association, NECA, recently when he hinted of a “review” of remuneration for holders of political offices.

Mbam, whose Commission is empowered to regulate the emoluments of political officeholders said the process had already commenced and when completed, could lead to either a pay-rise or pay-cut for the politicians on government payroll such as the President, Vice President, Federal and State lawmakers,…