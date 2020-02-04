Oyo frowns at shoddy job on FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention project

…urges speedy completion of projects

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Government has decried the poor quality of job executed by the contractor handling the 2017 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention project at Celestial Church of Christ High School, Ibadan.

Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran expressed this dissatisfaction during an on-the-spot inspection to sites of the projects in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Dr Adeniran, while speaking with newsmen at the school, located at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, described the job as ‘shoddy,’ revealing that the state government, would not tolerate inferior jobs by any contractor.

He appealed to contractors to always consider the lives of children and staff members who would occupy school buildings while carrying out their jobs.

According to him: “Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration cherishes lives of these children and we will not permit this kind of job, which lacks quality. As such the contractor must…