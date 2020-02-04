Strike: ASUU to hold NEC meeting over MoA, others

By Adesina Wahab
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will hold a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting anytime from now to decide what action to take on government’s refusal to implement a Memorandum of Action, MoA, both parties endorsed on February 7, last year.
Speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday, the Chairman of ASUU, University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter. Dr Dele Ashiru, said the meeting had become necessary in view of the dilly-dally approach of the government on the matter.
