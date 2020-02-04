We won’t debate S’Court ruling — INEC

…Warns politicians against attack on staff

…As arsonists burn INEC office in Orlu

By Omeiza Ajayi & Chinonso Alozie

AS controversies rage over the Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 Imo governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has side-stepped urge to clear the air on the issue, saying it would not be drawn into debates surrounding the propriety or otherwise of courts’ decisions.

The electoral body also asked politicians to stop tagging its officials as partisan, saying the commission operates in an environment made difficult by the same politicians.

Penultimate week, the Supreme Court annulled the election of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, as the winner of the Imo State governorship election and affirmed Senator Hope Uzodinma, who came fourth in the election as winner after adding results from 388 polling units that were rejected by the commission.

While…