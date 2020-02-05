Eat the poor to save Nigeria: My political party manifesto

By David Hundeyin

I was at an old friend’s wedding on Saturday, which doubled as a school reunion of sorts. There I ran into people that I had not seen in more than 12 years and we immediately started gossipping about our friends and schoolmates who were not present.

I quickly clocked that the number one reason for their absence was being based outside Nigeria. Of the entire Grange School class of 2006, we could identify three, maybe four of us who were actually in Nigeria, out of a graduating set of 40.

This particular list of old friends who have been lost to the diaspora includes medical doctors, engineers, architects, management professionals, artists and entrepreneurs, among many others.

Afterwards during the drive home, I decided that it was up to me to think of a radical new solution to this unacceptable brain drain problem. I decided I would need to create and put forward a political and economic solution that would be baked into the ideology of a revolutionary new…