First Palestinian killed in protests against Trump peace plan

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli troops on Wednesday in the West Bank city of Hebron, the first Palestinian killed in protests against US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

The Israel army said troops responded to a “violent” rioter armed with a Molotov cocktail.

Hebron, a traditional hotspot in the occupied West Bank, has seen angry demonstrations against Trump’s controversial peace proposal, which has been rejected by the Palestinians as blatantly pro-Israel.

The Palestinian health ministry said 17-year-old Mohammed al-Haddad was shot dead.

He was “killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation (forces) in the Bab al-Zawya area of Hebron”, it said in a statement.

Witnesses said about 15 demonstrators had been throwing stones at Israeli troops.

Images from the Palestinian official news…