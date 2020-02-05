Google connects Nigerian start-ups to $3M equity-free funding

By Juliet Umeh

Search Engine platform, Google, has launched its first Google Developers Space in Lagos, connecting Nigerian start-ups to the $3 million in equity-free funding. The funding will help the start-ups grow their businesses.

The developer space is a hub for African developers, entrepreneurs and start-ups to network, share ideas and gain knowledge for business growth.

In July 2017, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made a commitment to start a Launchpad Accelerator Africa program, for African entrepreneurs. He committed $3 million in equity-free funding to take up to 60 African start-ups through the Accelerator in three years.

Google says in line with this commitment it is launching the Developer Space in Lagos, where entrepreneurs, developers and investors can connect and collaborate with one another.

Head of Operations Launchpad Accelerator Africa, Onajite Emerhor, said: “Google is strengthening its commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Africa by…