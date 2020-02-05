Health Minister Ehanire inspects UATH Isolation Centre

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health on Tuesday inspected an Isolation Centre under construction at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) Gwagwalada as part of the precautionary measures to prevent importation of coronavirus.

Ehanire in a statement by the Head Media and Public Relations in the ministry, Mrs. Enefaa Bob- Manuel, said the Federal Government had adopted the measure in the event that the disease is imported.

“We must not allow it too enters our country through any of the entry points.

“ As such, if any passenger should test positive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Abuja, he or she will need to be isolated, thus, the need to have an isolation centre at UATH,” he said

Ehanire said there was a need for a facility where diagnosis could be carried out by staff to be trained by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Port Health Services Division of the Ministry.

According to him, the training will equip health workers to…