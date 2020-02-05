No going back on okada, keke ban ― Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government says it will not reverse the ongoing enforcement of its Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which restricts the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada and tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP in 15 local councils across the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday while speaking at the official launch of commercial operations in water transportation by Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) at an event held at Badore Ferry Terminal in Ajah.

The governor said the state government would not give in to the “blackmail and uninformed criticism” of its decision to restrict tricycles and motorcycles on the highways, saying the enforcement became necessary in the face of growing threats to the security of lives of residents.

According to him, the scary figures of accidents resulting from Okada riders’ recklessness and the disobedience to traffic laws necessitated the enforcement of the laws.

Although the…