PDP hits Buhari over 90 per cent Muslim casualty claim

Urges him to apologise to Nigerians

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark that the bulk of the victims of the dreaded fundamentalist sect, Boko Haram are Muslims, as divisive statement capable of endangering peace in the land.

Writing as a guest opinion columnist for Christianity Today, President Buhari had said: “It is the reality that some 90 per cent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims. They include a copycat abduction of over 100 Muslim schoolgirls, along with their single Christian classmate; shootings inside mosques, and the murder of two prominent Imams.”

In its official reaction, however, the party describe as highly insensitive that President Buhari “could attempt to rationalize the failure of his administration to end the insurgency by stating that 90 per cent of those killed by terrorists are members of a particular religion.”

In a statement issued by the…