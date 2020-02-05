Trump to deliver victorious State of Union speech

United States President, Donald Trump is expected to deliver a triumphant State of the Union speech Tuesday, supercharging his re-election campaign against a divided Democratic party and ignoring an impeachment trial near-certain to end in acquittal.

This could have been the darkest week of Trump’s administration, with only the third presidential impeachment trial in US history poised to culminate Wednesday in a verdict.

Trump has for months fulminated against his impeachment, calling it a “witch hunt” and stonewalling investigators.

But with the Republican Senate majority ready to toss out the abuse of office and obstruction charges in less than 24 hours, the real estate tycoon and TV personality is buoyant.

From the podium in the grand debating chamber of the House of Representatives, he will deliver the annual State of the Union in a “very optimistic tone,” a White House aide said.

Top billing will go to the strong economy and Trump’s…