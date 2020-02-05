US says ‘optimistic’ Nigeria will meet conditions to lift visa curbs

The United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo said he is “optimistic” Nigeria will meet conditions to lift visa curbs, according to AFP report.

Recall that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Jan. 31 announced temporary travel restrictions on six countries including Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari in response has constituted a committee, to be chaired by the Minister of Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, to study the reason why the United State banned Nigerians from its immigration visa.

The two countries (United States and Nigeria) voiced hope Tuesday that Donald Trump’s administration would soon lift onerous visa restrictions slapped on Africa’s most populous country, which said it was “blindsided” by its ally.

On a previously scheduled visit to Washington, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said he sought more information on Trump’s latest immigration crackdown announced last week which…