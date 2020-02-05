VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s State of union address

As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up a copy of the President’s speech.

Asked immediately after Trump’s speech why she tore up the transcript, Pelosi told reporters: “Because it was the courteous thing to do,” adding that it was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.” It isn’t clear what she meant by an “alternative.”

The White House responded quickly, accusing Pelosi of disrespecting the Americans that Trump had praised during his State of the Union address.

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Pelosi and Trump have long had an awkward relationship; tensions only rose after Pelosi came to…