We’ll expedite action on Amotekun’s legal framework —S/West speakers

…as AGs meet tomorrow on bill

…Catholic bishops back Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela

SPEAKERS of the Houses of Assembly in the South West, yesterday, expressed their readiness to accelerate the passage of the bill on the security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, as soon as it is forwarded to them by the executive arm of government.

They insisted that Amotekun is an idea which time has come, adding that there was no going back.

This came as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly told Vanguard that the Houses of Assembly in the region are waiting for the legal framework presently in the works by the Attorneys General and Justice Commissioners in the region.

The lawmakers in the region said they are ready to give Amotekun the legal backing to make it operational.

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in the South West and the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun, told Vanguard in Akure that the lawmakers are anxiously…