Boko Haram: Are we running out of options or will?

By Gambo Dori

THE fight against Boko Haram has seemingly reached an impasse. After 10 years of fighting against what we all thought was a ragtag group of misguided religious hooligans, we have probably reached the lowest point now. All the gains of 2015/16 that we all hailed are being obliterated before our very eyes. The insurgents have sprung up in the bushes and the highways killing and maiming citizens whether as residents of villages or hapless commuters on the roads. They have also added kidnapping for ransom to the very long list of their atrocities, cherry-picking those victims that would attract the largest amounts as well as the best attention by the world media.

In Borno State the towns and villages have become dotted islands in the landscape, disjointed and isolated from each other, that might only be reached safely by air as the case of Maiduguri or Bama, Gwoza and Damboa that you could only reach safely if you are led by a military convoy. Most…