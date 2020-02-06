Borno summons science researchers to find causes

By Ndahi Marama

In reaction to growing cases of kidney failures affecting citizens, Borno state has on Thursday thrown open invitation to foremost science researchers to submit proposals for investigation into the causes of prevalence in some parts of the state.

The researchers will focus on water, environment and other possible causes.

The invitation, which appears to be a declaration of war against rampant kidney failures, followed a directive issued by the state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum during his visit to a kidney dialysis centre at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri in December 2019.

He had during that visit ordered the state ministry of health to commence free dialysis for patients as against the practice of charging N30,000 for periodic session that is sometimes done weekly.

Commissioner for science, technology and innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe announced invitation to the science researchers…