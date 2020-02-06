Britain is restructuring, so too must Nigeria its baby

By Olu Fasan

LET’s start with a basic point but allow me to use metaphors in making it. Here’s the point: Britain is Nigeria’s father, and Nigeria is Britain’s baby. If that sounds controversial, then consider this: Without Britain, there would have been no Nigeria.

When George Goldie came here in the 1800s, he didn’t meet any entity called “Nigeria”; rather, he met territories belonging to the Yoruba, the Igbo, the Fulani, the Kanuri, the Ijaw, etc. These were all self-governing people. But with massive force, Goldie occupied those territories and brought them under the control of his trading monopoly, the Royal Niger Company.

In 1900, Goldie transferred the territories to the British government, which divided them into the Southern…