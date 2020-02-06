CAN lauds Nigeria Police Force on renewed fight against bandits

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended Nigeria Police Force for its renewed zeal in fighting criminals, bandits and kidnappers in Kaduna state.

Rev. John Hayab the state’s CAN Chairman gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hayab urged security operatives to keep the momentum until the state and country were freed from criminals.

According to him, residents of Kaduna State have suffered untold hardship in the hands of bandits and evil men in recent years.

“As a result of increase in banditry, many have been chased away from their homes and villages. The sad story is that bandits have kidnapped, killed and collected huge ransoms from victims for years.

“When such evil was going on, we cried to the government and security agencies to carry out their Constitutional duties but it seemed the cries fell on deaf ears.

“However, the news that security men went after bandits in Birnin-Gwari forest and killed many of them on…