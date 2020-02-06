Court remands teenager for allegedly raping 20-year-old woman

A Chief Magistrates’ court in Oredo, Benin on Thursday ordered that a teenager, Marcus Mekpagbe, who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman, be remanded in Oko correctional centre.

Chief Magistrate Patricia Igho-Braimah adjourned the case until March 4, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Osayomwanbor Omoruyi, told the court that Mekpagbe, committed the offense on Jan. 23, at No 5, Osatohamwen street, Court Rd, in Okada Magisterial District.

Omoruyi alleged that the defendant raped the 20-year-old woman while sleeping.

He said that the defendant was a friend of the victim’s family.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to trape.

He said that the offense contravened the provisions of Section 357 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo.

