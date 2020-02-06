How growing awareness shapes corporate attitude, performance

by Princewill Ekwujuru

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) adoption or non-adoption is increasingly becoming a critical determining factor of corporate performance due to growing awareness and interest among consumers and stakeholders.

According to experts who spoke to C&M, adoption of CSR practices has become imperative as consumers and stakeholders now care more about CSR ever than before, and are demanding changes in the way companies do business.

The experts also stressed the need for companies to be more transparent with their dealings, play a more active role in addressing social, cultural, and environmental issues that will endear them to their immediate community.

Citing the ISO 26000 certification, introduced by the Industrial Standard Organisation (ISO) to provide a minimum set of social guidelines that socially conscious companies should meet, they noted that apprehension over negative corporate performance has prompted most big companies and small and…