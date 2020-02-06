NSCIA to Buhari: Declare security emergency now

…Says Nigeria on descent to anarchy; makes U-turn, accuses CAN leaders who staged prayer walk against insecurity of hypocrisy, blame game

…Insists more Muslims are victims of Boko Haram than Christians

…Buhari wrong; killing of any individual should be condemned — Atiku

…NSCIA being illogical, CAN fires back

By Dirisu Yakubu & Luminous Jannamike

Miffed by the upsurge in terrorist activities across the country, the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of emergency on security.

The council, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, made the call at a world press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

Its position came as former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, asked President Buhari to apologize to Nigerians for declaring that more Muslims than Christians have been killed by Boko Haram since insurgency…