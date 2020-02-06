Prepare for strike, ASUU tells members

By Ola Ajayi

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of being notorious for breaching mutual agreements just as it directed its members to be ready for a strike that could be declared anytime.

Describing the Federal Government as a serial defaulter, the academic union, through the Chairman ASUU University of Ibadan Chapter, Professor Deji Omole, said the government had betrayed the trust of the people had in it to reposition the education system in the country.

Speaking with newsmen after its Congress, Professor Omole lamented that despite its efforts at making Nigeria great through education, successive administrations have positioned themselves to make Nigeria retrogressive.

Omole said: “Government is untrustworthy. They are paying lip service to everything including education. Things are going worse than before. Their policies are ill-conceived hence creating more problems than they can solve. Our members are being…