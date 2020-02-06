Shootings rock Diocese of Mbamili Cathedral Church

…Youths disrupt ongoing cathedral building project

…As Bishop sends SOS to IGP, others

There were sporadic shootings, Tuesday night, at Cathedral Church of St Michaels, Umuikwu Anam, Anambra West Local Government, Anambea State, by some hoodlums who went to pull down the ongoing cathedral building of Diocese of Mbamili.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, at Cathedral Church of St Michaels, Umuikwu Anam, the Bishop, Diocese of Mbamili, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke sent a save-our-soul message to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, and other law enforcement agents to save his life and that of his family, his priests and lives of church members from the community who are constantly being threatened by the hoodlums.

How the situation started

According to Okeke, our problem with the miscreants who are also from Umuikwu Anam started in 2018, when we wanted to fence off the cathedral and subsequently, commence the construction of the cathedral building. The miscreants…