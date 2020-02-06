The pillars of crime in NigeriaThe pillars of crime in Nigeria Vanguard News

By Oludayo Tade

PRIOR to his ascendancy to the exalted number one position in Nigeria, ‘General Daura’ had promised to block corruption loopholes, fix the economy and end the problem of insecurity. Things happened so fast that people could not probe how age, education, health, agility and personal idiosyncrasies may obstruct the implementation of the promises. They were confident ‘General Daura’ will outshine Otuoke lucky boy with his exploits against Maitatsine and his acclaimed ascetic lifestyle. The beneficiaries of ‘change’, who had rejected Baba Hannan thrice, repackaged him and went to town to drum support for the converted democrat with a promise that Baba Yusufu was tested and trusted. Majority trusted Sai Baba with their votes and expect positive impacts in return.

Fast-forward to 2020 and what confronts you? Basic goodness of life is fading away and many Nigerians are now on the fringe. In the most callous manner, people are…