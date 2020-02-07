Burial: Grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon, attend parents’ burial group begs Buhari

By Idowu Bankole

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Friday, said President Muhammadu Buhari should pull out the military from Nnamdi Kanu’s home, grant him presidential pardon and attend the parents’ burial.

in a press statement obtained by Vanguard, The youth group said it is worried about the military Presence at Kanu’s Village, Afaraukwu Umuahia, Abia State few days to the burial of HRM Eze I O Kanu and his wife, and said it is appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the international damage such will cause to the reputation and image of Nigeria to the Outside World, as int’l Community are watching keenly to see if there will be any form of Human Rights violations and Abuses by Nigeria’s Military before, during and after the burial rites of the Igbo Paramount Ruler and His wife by next Weekend.

OYC insists there’s no need for any provocative Action promoting Violence by Nigeria’s Military before,…