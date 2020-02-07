Fashola backs Sanwo-Olu on Okada ban

MINISTER of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, yesterday, threw his weight behind the ban on commercial motorcycles by the Lagos State government.

The former governor backed the action when he spoke at a public lecture organised by the United Action for Change, UAC, in Lagos.

Fashola, who was a two-time governor of the state, had also banned the use of okada during his administration.

He said: “If you care about security, you should back your governor on okada ban. As a centre of excellence, okada cannot be part of the plan.

“I’ve always held this position. Motorcycle has always been a conduit pipe for the opioid crisis among youths. We must act to eliminate anonymity.

“I was robbed in my home, in fact on my bed in 1999. Organised crime is dynamic. Criminals are aware that people don’t keep money at home again, now they diversified into kidnapping people for ransom.

“We must have data to identify people. You have SIM cards on your phone. It’s called…