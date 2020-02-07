Forensics: The need for a criminal database

By Avril Eyewu-Edero

Nigeria is the most populous African nation with about 180million people. With this figure comes a huge amount of crime, because people are from different social, religious and financial backgrounds.

A huge population makes tracking criminals more difficult and therefore the whole concept of creating a criminal database is essential to aid the criminal justice system.

A criminal database keeps a record of a person’s identity profile such as DNA profile or Fingerprint record. This database can be used to check if a stored profile matches the perpetrator of a crime whose DNA or fingerprint was found at a crime scene.

Now the question is, how do you populate a criminal database?

Different countries have different means of populating their criminal database. In the United Kingdom for example, they have the National DNA Database (NDNAD), which was created in 1995.

The database is populated by collecting DNA samples and retain the profile compulsorily if the…