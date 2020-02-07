I didn’t appoint 118-yr-old as special adviser, says Bayelsa LG Vice Chair

Says ‘she is a beneficiary of my empowerment scheme ’

By Emem Idio

Vice Chairman of Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mr. Brian Alagha, has denied media reports that he appointed a 118 years old elderly woman as his special adviser.

In a statement by an aide to the council’s Vice Chairman, Mr Woyeingidipamo Victor, in Yenagoa, he said the vice chairman never appointed Ma Dani Orogono as his special adviser, but included her in his empowerment scheme with monthly stipend, which he uses in supporting aged men and women in the council.

He said: “The attention of of the Vice Chairman of Kolokuma Opokuma council in Bayelsa State has been drawn to some misconceptions been circulated in the media about a recent inclusion of a senior citizen of the state in the special scheme for the elderly.

“We will like to state clearly that Ma Orogono was not appointed, but was included as a beneficiary of the scheme which is part of the Vice Chairman’s programme…