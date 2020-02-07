Minimum wage: NLC commends Gov Makinde

The Oyo State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Friday applauded Gov. Seyi Makinde, over the signing of agreement on the implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage for the state’s workers.

The state’s NLC chairman, Bayo Titilayo-Sodo, who made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that it was a welcome development and pleasing to hear.

“It was a joint agreement and I must tell you it was a good development that we are able to agree to the implementation of the national minimum wage for our workers.

“It is the first time in the history of the state that agreement would be reached without any breakdown of talks, intimidation or harassment of any form.

“I also have to inform you, and indeed our members that the agreement stipulated review from time to time depending on some variables such as income generation, productivity, among…