Onuesoke urges Buhari to change tactics, personnel

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently change tactics and personnel in order to win the war against rising threats to the lives of Nigerians.

Onuesoke, in a statement yesterday, said, “Our weak security system has been a major factor responsible for the level of insecurity in Nigeria due to inadequate funding of the military and other security agencies, lack of modern equipment, poor welfare of security personnel, and inadequate personnel.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the President should ensure that the military is well equipped with modern ammunitions, and the personnel given proper training. The Service Chiefs should also be replaced because they have run out of ideas, having tried their best in the last four years.

“They are not performing as evident in the level of insecurity in the country and they are also due for retirement. There is the need…