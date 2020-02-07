Percentage assertions in Buhari’s speeches

President Muhammadu Buhari and his speech writers must moderate their unguarded use of percentages to address issues at the core of Nigeria’s unity.

Shortly after assuming power in 2015, the President in a media briefing in the United States, said he would not accord those who gave him five per cent of his votes the same level of favour as he would those who gave him 97 per cent.

Despite the uproar this created, Buhari has kept his word by ignoring the Federal Character principle in our Constitution and heavily favouring the North in political appointments, while virtually freezing the South East.

We consider his recent allegation that: “It is a reality that some 90 per cent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims”, in a recent article in US-based Christianity Today as another unfortunate and avoidable gaffe.

The article was ostensibly a tribute to the late Chairman of the Michika Local Government chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Lawan…