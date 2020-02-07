Safeguarding the lifeblood of our nation: Critical national infrastructure

By Gbenga Adebayo

IMAGINE that a loved one or close friend is having an asthma attack. You do not have a smartphone with signal coverage to get an uber to get to the hospital. All attempts to contact emergency services are futile. You would want answers. Often, those answers are devastating because the actions could have been avoided in the first place. Connectivity is the very lifeblood of our nation. Without it, our access to security, family, business and other individuals are compromised. Critical national infrastructure refers to the critical assets, systems and functions that are integral to a country’s capacity to function.

The destruction or disruption of these assets can have a catastrophic impact on the national economy, security, health and safety of the general public as well as their ability to communicate with their loved ones and coordinate their daily lives. Critical national infrastructure includes transport, emergency services, water and…