Sergio Aguero breaks record with seventh Player of the Month award

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January, making him the first winner of the prestigious prize in 2020.

It is also the seventh time that Aguero has been crowned Player of the Month in his career, which is a new Premier League record taking him past six-time winners Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard.

