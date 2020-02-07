Sergio Aguero breaks record with seventh Player of the Month award

Sergio Aguero, Player of the Month
Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on January 12, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January, making him the first winner of the prestigious prize in 2020.

It is also the seventh time that Aguero has been crowned Player of the Month in his career, which is a new Premier League record taking him past six-time winners Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard.

Aguero won his first Premier League award in…



