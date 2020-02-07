Should Maryam Sanda die? – Vanguard News Should Maryam Sanda die?

By Donu Kogbara

Maryam Sanda is the most notorious and controversial woman in Nigeria at the moment.

Until November 2017, she was just one of many well-connected young women who uneventfully populate the Federal Capital Territory.

The daughter of Maimuna Alliyu, a onetime Aso Savings CEO, she had married Bilyaminu Haliru-Bello, an equally well-connected young man whose father was a political bigwig.

Until just over two years ago, the only remarkable thing about this couple was the fact that they came from fairly prominent families.

Then disaster struck on November 18, 2017 when Bilyaminu died as a result of multiple injuries caused by at least one sharp object.

Maryam claimed that he was the victim of a freak accident that occurred during an argument about his alleged infidelity that got physical.

Ibrahim Mohammed, a key witness and friend of the deceased, said that Maryam had tried to kill…