Stop living in denial, self-praise, PDP cautions Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to stop living in denial, self-praise and making jokes out of the security situation in the country.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan chided President Buhari for attempting to award himself “an unearned pass mark despite his abysmal failure to tackle acts of terrorism and violence, which have continued to worsen under his incompetent watch.”

The statement said by “resorting to self-praise, in the face of failure and escalated killings, President Buhari has exhibited a devastating betrayal of the fundamental responsibilities of his office and this further confirms that he is indeed not in touch with the reality on ground and as such has no solutions to offer.”

The party added: “It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr. President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of…