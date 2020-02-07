Strange voice urged me to go into stealing —Suspect

By Boluwaji Obahopo

One of the two brothers paraded, Thursday, by Kogi State Police Command for car theft said he started snatching cars in December 2019 when he woke up to a strange sound urging him to go for stealing.

The two brothers, Idris Bello, 26, and Nafiu Bello, 28, are said to be specialists in snatching exotic cars in Kogi State.

One of the brothers, Idris, who claimed to be a farmer, said he started snatching cars in December 2019 when he woke up to a strange sound urging him to go for car-snatching business.

He added that from the day he heard the voice, he started to recruit some of his friends, including his elder brother, Nafiu, for the new vocation of snatching cars with his English-made pistols.

Parading the suspects, the state Police Commissioner, Ede Ayuba, said: “The trio of Mohammed Yahaya, Idris Bello and Nafiu Bello, who were terrorising…