The first coup and his battle for one Nigeria

Back in Biafra, General Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu wore an image not different from that of a god. His reputation always preceded him and at some point, during the war, it looked as if Biafrans could not even breathe without the man. Everything, good or bad, but mostly good, was ascribed to him and he totally personified the struggle.

The war propaganda on the Nigerian side didn’t seem to help matters either. Rather than diminish him, they lionised the man and so, on both sides of the conflict, he was a larger-than-life persona. For me as a young boy-soldier, (just like everyone else) that was also the image I had of the “People’s General” and the closest I ever came to seeing him, live, was during one of those his flash stopovers in different parts of Biafra, this time, at our Divisional Headquarters in…