WHO deploys experts to support Nigeria’s response plan

Dr Dhamari Naidoo, an official of the World Health Organisation (WHO), says the agency has deployed a team of experts to support Nigeria’s response plan on coronavirus.

Naidoo, WHO’s Nigeria Technical Officer in Health Emergency Programme, said this at a meeting to build the capacity of journalists on how to report coronavirus on Friday in Abuja.

She said WHO had been supporting countries globally, especially countries with high risk of importing the virus.

According to her, the risk of importing the virus is high in the country recognising that Nigerians travel frequently to China.

“WHO has deployed the experts from Africa to support us for two weeks to ensure that our plan and preparedness is complete and on point.

“As at Jan. 31, Coronavirus Inter-ministerial Preparedness and Response Committee was conveyed by the Minister of Health and he inaugurated a committee to develop an Action Plan.

“The focus of the committee is to ensure that our points of entry have…