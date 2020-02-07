You aren’t doing enough, Gbajabiamila tells IGP, service chiefs

By Tordue Salem

Abuja—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday told the Inspector General of Police and service chiefs to redouble their efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He noted that though the service chiefs were doing a lot, the anxiety among Nigerians was enough reason for the military commanders to do more, challenging them to take the battle to criminals.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke at a meeting of the joint House Committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force, with the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff in attendance, said: “I thought I should be here to encourage everybody that we’re all on the same page.

‘’We all know the situation in Nigeria today, we can’t hide from it, we can’t shy away from it, we cannot pretend that it doesn’t exist.

“We spent practically the whole day on Wednesday…