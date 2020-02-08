5 British nationals contract coronavirus at French ski resort

Five British nationals, including a child, have contracted coronavirus at a ski chalet in France, according to a report.

The latest outbreak originated from a resort visitor who had spent time in Singapore, officials said.

French health minister Agnes Buzyn told Reuters the affected individuals were being treated and are not in serious condition.

“That original case was brought to our attention last night. It is a British national who had returned from Singapore, where he had stayed between Jan. 20 and 23, and he arrived in France on Jan. 24 for four days,” Buzyn told the wire service.

The new infections bring the total number of coronavirus cases in France to 11.

Worldwide, 724 have died of the deadly new virus, with more than 34,000 other infections reported. The epicenter of the disease, the Chinese city of Wuhan, had been in lockdown since January.

Vanguard News

