Edo govt re-certifies 300 cooperatives to check scams

The Edo State Government has re-certified 300 cooperative societies, as part of measures to eliminate the use of proxy cooperatives to swindle members of the public.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ Meeting in Benin City, the Edo State Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Hon. (Dr.) Felix Akhabue, said the move will streamline the activities of cooperative societies which are key to stimulating economic development.

He noted that cooperative societies possess the unique feature of galvanizing all segments of the society for economic prosperity, adding, “As part of moves to sanitize cooperative societies in Edo…