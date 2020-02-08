Election: PDP, Akeredolu trade words over use of Amotekun operation in Owo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has accused Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of using the personnel of Operation Amotekun to scuttle the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship primaries in Owo Local Government area.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye.

However, in a swift reaction, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, described the allegation as false.

He said that the PDP was ‘very unkind and mindless’ to have alluded to the use of Operation Amotekun that had yet to take off by APC to scuttle its own chairmanship primaries.

“With this, you can easily identify a lazy set of Nigerians, with due respect to our President, Muhammadu Buhari. This is lazy opposition at work.

“How can an opposition party be so busy and concerned with an issue that does not affect it to the extent of hatching a media spin…